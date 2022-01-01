Colm Keane’s interview on St Brigid

The author of 29 books, he wrote extensively on near-death experiences in his book Going Home: Irish Stories from the Edge of Death where he interviewed 60 people who had almost died. It was a bestseller when it was published in 2009.
In a 26-year career with RTÉ, he produced and presented documentaries on a wide range of subjects including pop music, sport, politics, crime and Irish history. His interviewees included Cat Stevens, Burt Bacharach and George Best.
He co-presented RTÉ Radio 1’s first drive-time show with Mary McAleese, who went on to become president, and produced the Pat Kenny Show during Italia ‘90.
He became a full-time author in 2003, writing eight Irish bestsellers including Going Home, We’ll Meet Again and Heading for the Light.
His other works included three books on the Italian saint Padre Pio: Padre Pio – The Irish Connection, Padre Pio – The Scent of Roses and Padre Pio – Irish Encounters with the Saint.
The couple’s only son Sean tragically died in 2007 from cancer aged 20.