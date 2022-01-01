Colm Keane’s interview on St Brigid

Colm Keane died on the 21st of January may he rest in peace. Colm was no stranger to the diocese of Kerry having talked on his books and his life in churches around the diocese a number of times over the years. He was on Horizons on St. Stephens Day with his wife Una O Hagan talking about their latest book, The Book of St Brigid.

Horizons 261221

Roanan McGreevy writes in the Irish Times last Saturday: