Lenten Workshop for Parish Music Ministers

The Diocese will host an online Lenten workshop for parish choirs, musicians, cantors and music directors on Tuesday, February 22nd at 7:30pm. The workshop will provide an opportunity to learn new music. The presenters for the workshop will be Ailish Walsh, Tomás Kenny and Derek Mahady. Tomás and Ailish are members of the Diocesan Liturgy Committee, Derek Mahady directed the music programme for the World Meeting of Families in 2018 and is delighted to be joining us for the workshop. To register CLICK HERE or contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or email tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie for more information.

