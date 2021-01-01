Live Mass in our churches

Click the Green Parish Button to view Mass/Prayer schedule for parishes.
We have listed the times of Mass as seen on the sites – these may change. When you reach your chosen church, the times of the Masses are listed in the purple strip below the slide of the altar:
Beara Pastoral Area
Tues: 7.30pm Wed and Thurs: 10 am Fri: 7.30 pm
Sat: 6.30pm
Castleisland Pastoral Area
Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook
Mon to Fri: 11am Mon,Tues and Fri: 7pm
Sat: 6.15pm Sun: 11.30am
Killeentierna Churches Facebook
Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area
Mon, Tues and Thurs: 10am Wed and Fri: 7.30pm
Sat: 8pm Sun: 11.30am
Séipéal Naomh Uinseann – Dé Luain, Dé Máirt, Déardaoin ag 9.30 rn agus Dé hAoine ag 7.30 i.n.
Dé Sathairn ag 7.30 i.n. agus Dé Domhnaigh ag 10.00 r.n.
Iveragh Pastoral Area
Mon: 7.30pm Tues, Thurs, Fri: 10.30 am and 7.30pm
Sat: 10.00am Divine Office, 7.30pm Mass Sun: 10.30am Mass
Mon to Fri: 11am
Fri and Sat: 7.30pm Sun: 11.30am
Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Sunday: 10.00am
Wednesday: 12.00 noon Saturday: 7.30pm
Thurs, Fri and Sat:7.30pm
Sun:10am
Kenmare Pastoral Area
Monday – Friday: 10.00am
Sat: 8.00pm Sun: 9.30am & 12noon.
Killarney Pastoral Area
Mon,Tues,Wed and Sat: 10.30am and 6.15pm
Thurs and Friday: 10.30am
Sun: 8am, 10.30am and 12pm
Killorglin Pastoral Area
Mon, Tues and Fri: 7.30pm Wed: 10am
Sun: 11.30am
Sunday 10.30am, Monday 10.30am, Tuesday 10.30am, Thursday 10.30am, Friday 10.30am
Listowel Pastoral Area
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 10.00am Tuesday, Friday: 7.30pm Saturday: 7.30pm Sunday: 11.30am
Mon to Friday: 10.30am
Sat:6.15pm Sun: 9am and 11.30am
Millstreet Pastoral Area
Mon to Sat:7.10pm Sun: 10.40am
Mon to Sat: 7pm Sun: 11am
Naomh Bhreanainn Pastoral Area
Sat:6pm Sun: 10am
Sat Mass is at 8.00pm and the Sunday Mass is at 10am.
North Kerry Pastoral Area
Ballybunion can be followed on Facebook
Tralee Pastoral Area
Mon to Friday: 8.30am
Sat: 6.10pm Sun: 10.30am
Sunday at 10am Mon to Sat:9.30am
You can access these Masses by Computer, iPad or your phone
National Masses
RTE News Now broadcasts Mass: Weekdays at 10.30am and Sundays Mass at 2.00pm
RTÉ News Now can be found on Saorview (channel 21), Sky (521), Virgin Media (200), Eir (517) as well as via the RTÉ Player, the RTÉ News Now app and via RTÉ.ie/news. This content will also be available on the RTÉ Player, both live and on catch-up.
Radio Maria This has round the clock religious programming and you can find it on you Saorview TV channel 210
Broadcast Mass is also available from the Vatican, EWTN and Radio Maria.