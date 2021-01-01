Webinar next Thursday 16th Sept

The highlight of the Season of Creation Events is the online webinar Caring for God’s Creatures.

The Diocesan Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee (JPIC) host a free webinar focusing on the importance of protecting precious habitats, featuring two Kerry projects The Curlew Conservation Programme and The Pearl Mussel Project. Speakers include Patricia Deane, MacGillycuddy Reeks European Innovation Partnership (EIP), Hubert Servignat, Curlew Conservation Programme and Dr Mary Catherine Gallagher, Pearl Mussel Project. The devastation of the Killarney National Park will also be a focus. Positive action is central to the event.

Together…let’s restore Our Common Home. “The climate crisis requires our decisive action, here and now and the Church is fully committed to playing her part.” Pope Francis.

The Guest Speakers

Hubert Servignat

Project Manager Curlew Conservation Programme

‘Hubert Servignat is a French native established in Ireland for 20 years; his background is in engineering and systems organisations. He has also been a National Tour Guide in Ireland for 12 years and a surveyor in various conservation programmes (Peregrine Falcon, Hen Harrier). He is Project Manager of the Curlew Conservation Programme, started in 2017 by the National Parks Wildlife Service to save the last remaining breeding Irish Curlew.’

Patricia Deane

Project Manager MacGillycuddy Reeks European Innovation Partnership (EIP)

Patricia Deane is employed by the local development company South Kerry Development Partnership. She works as a Project Manager for a European Innovation Partnership project in the MacGillycuddy Reeks, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020. The project involves working closely with farmers to help improve the sustainability and economic viability of farming, through the development of practical, achievable actions and innovative solutions to improve the condition of habitats of this Natura 2000 area.

Dr Mary Catherine Gallagher BSc, MSc, PhD

Project Ecologist Pearl Mussel Project

Mary Catherine graduated with an honours degree (BSc) in Zoology from UCC in 2011. Following that, she worked in the education centre in Fota Wildlife Park, where she was responsible for giving talks and tours to the public and school groups as well as assisting with field ecology courses for second level students.

Mary Catherine then undertook a masters degree (MSc) in marine biology in UCC. This involved a 6-month research project which was focused on the ecology of an invasive algae species. This research developed her interest in the area of invasive species ecology, which led to Mary Catherine carrying out a PhD on an invasive barnacle species from 2013-2016. Mary Catherine has also worked as a marine biology tutor for primary school children and as a marine ecology walks leader on blue flag beaches.

Since joining Wetland Surveys Ireland Mary Catherine has been gaining a range of experience in habitat surveys and mapping, Geographical Information Systems (GIS), report compilation and work on the Pearl Mussel Project.