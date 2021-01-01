You are invited to KERRY REMEMBERS Sunday 26th Sept

Radio Kerry with the Horizons team is gathering to remember those who have died during Covid Times, at 9am Sunday morning the 26th Sept, in Our Lady and St Brendan’s Church Tralee. This multi denominational Remembrance Service marks with reverence those who have died between St. Patrick’s day 2020 and the present. Representatives of frontline workers , services and community groups that made this Covid time more bearable are thanked and invited to attend. If you would like to be part of this service of remembrance and gratitude, you can Attend as the church can fit up to 500 while adhering to regulations. If you cannot attend you can Listen on Radio Kerry, or Watch the service streamed from Our Lady and St. Brendans Church Tralee on dioceseofkerry.ie. This event takes the place of the usual Sunday morning Horizons programme. If you would like to you can visit the church to Submit your loved one’s name and date of death for the physical Memory Tree. There will be a basket of blank cards in St. Brendans, available. These will be placed on the Memory Tree by the team. Alternatively you can make you own memory card/heart and place it in the basket for hanging . For those not living nearby you can email details of your loved ones and we will complete a card and hang it for you. SUBMIT to: horizons@radiokerry.ie

Music at Kerry Remembers will be provided by Sharon Lyons accompanied by Tony O Flaherty.

KERRY REMEMBERS is followed by Mass as usual from this church, aired on Radio Kerry and streamed from Our Lady and St. Brendan’s.