Season of Creation 2021

Act now to ‘Restore our Common Home’.

The Diocese of Kerry joins dioceses across Ireland and Christian churches globally in calling for action, to Restore our Common Home during this ‘Season of Creation’.

The Season of Creation runs from September 1st to October 4th when Christian churches around the world focus on prayer and action to protect the natural world or creation, ‘our common home’. This time can be described as the churches’ eco time. It closes on the 4th October, the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, Patron Saint of Ecology. It is certainly opportune as all of us are called to awaken to the urgent need to heal our relationship both with creation and with one another.

The words ‘Our Common Home’ are those used by Pope Francis in his letter ‘Laudato Si’ on Care for Our Common Home’, addressed “to every person living on the planet”.

All fifty- three parishes across the diocese are being encouraged to mark the Season in some way. This year parishes have received copies of the Season of Creation Brochure which explains the theme and gives suggestions of practical actions to be taken in the areas of: caring for God’s creatures; biodiversity; energy; avoiding food waste and reducing plastic pollution. The Season of Creation Brochure is also available Season of Creation Brochure as Gaeilge. Parishes have also received the necessary resources to include the theme in Sunday Masses during the 5-week Season. The Season of Creation Leaflet 2021 is available on the diocesan website www.dioceseofkerry.ie and the diocesan facebook page.

This year, the long awaited First Communion and Confirmation Ceremonies can provide an ideal opportunity for care of creation events, for example, bulb, hedge and native tree planting. This links well with the The Easy Treesie Project. The diocesan aim is that each parish plants a native Irish Tree on church grounds in time for National Tree Day in October .

The Radio Kerry programme ‘Horizons’, the daily ‘Just a Thought’ and the diocesan facebook page will all highlight the theme throughout the Season.

Webinar: Restoring Our Common Home – Caring for God’s Creatures

On September 16th The Diocesan Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee(JPIC) will host a free webinar focusing on the importance of protecting precious habitats, featuring two Kerry projects The Curlew Conservation Programme and The Pearl Mussel Project. Speakers Patricia Deane, MacGillycuddy Reeks European Innovation Partnership (EIP), Hubert Servignat, Curlew Conservation Programme and Dr Mary Catherine Gallagher, Pearl Mussel Project will be guests.

REGISTER HERE

Together…let’s restore Our Common Home. “The climate crisis requires our decisive action, here and now and the Church is fully committed to playing her part.” Pope Francis.

To register for this online webinar contact: desbailey@dioceseofkerry.ie 064-6632644 or visit dioceseofkerry.ie