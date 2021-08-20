Sun 5th Sept

Parish Mass – Please join your local parish for daily mass

Torchlight Procession – Lourdes Website Click here at 8pm, then Scroll down to TV Lourdes and Click Live

Sat 4th Sept

Grotto Mass – Valentia Grotto at 12:30 pm

This Mass is outdoors at the Grotto, therefore when you go to the Church Link, Press the button on top left which says MOBILE.

CLICK HERE

Celebrant Bishop Ray Browne

Friday 3rd Sept

Mass for the sick – St Joseph’s, Rathmore at 11:00 am

Celebrant Fr Pat O’Donnell

Thursday 2nd Sept Opening Mass The Cathedral 6:15 pm

24 hour live feed from the Grotto at Lourdes Click [HERE]

Light a candle in Lourdes, Click [HERE]

Send a petition to Lourdes Click [HERE]

Thank you for joining in this virtual pilgrimage to Lourdes: Bring Lourdes Home runs Sept 2nd to 7th



For the second time in half a century there will be no Kerry Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes this year.

Using the theme “Bringing Lourdes Home”, we will use these few days to prayerfully bring Lourdes into our hearts and into our homes.

The pilgrimage will take place/streamed from different places in the Diocese over five days.

The Pilgrimage Programme will be here on the diocesan webpage daily.

It is great to be able to bring people together online for Lourdes 2021.

Every member of the organising team and the wider Lourdes Pilgrimage community are hoping and praying they will be boarding flights at Farranfore airport once again this time next year.

Virtual Lourdes Pilgrimage Schedule

Fr Sean Jones reports from Lourdes for Horizons 2019