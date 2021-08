St.MARY’S CHURCH PARISH YOUTH GROUP LISTOWEL In light of Covid 19, fundraised funds for all the staff of University Hospital Kerry as a thank you for their selfless and heroic work during the pandemic. As a group, they walking/cycling 25km from St. Mary’s Church Listowel to University Hospital Kerry on Friday 30th July. And raised to date €3,300.

