Many thanks to all our Post-Primary school students, R.E. teachers and chaplains who took part in the online celebration of Ceiliúradh na nOg 2021. Seventeen schools participated through online presentations and through performing in the virtual choir. To open the event, Bishop Ray Browne welcomed all and wished the students well as they come to the end of what was a difficult year. The three guest speakers, Ann Marie Ireland from Breathing Space Ireland, Jonny Sommerville from Scripture Union (Founder of NUA) and Br. Richard Hendrick OFM Cap. all presented words of encouragement and congratulations. A virtual choir performance of the song ‘True Colours,’ closed the celebration. To view the event on our diocesan YouTube page see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ef5bQNmqNy0