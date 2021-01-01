Today, Ascension Sunday, is a feast of hope – we commemorate Jesus’ ascension into heaven 40 days after his resurrection. Jesus goes to prepare a place for us and as the Scriptures reminds us where he is, we also will be.

Thus Ascension Day falls 40 days after Easter, on the 6th Thursday of Easter. In Ireland, this solemnity is celebrate on the 7th Sunday of Easter.

This year, the solemnity of the Ascension falls on May 16th, which is also the feast -day of our patron saint, St Brendan. It is also the first Sunday in 2021 when we can attend Mass in person. So why not take some time before or after Mass to reflect on the gift of Eucharist and give thanks for the gift of being able to be present once again?

Pope Francis says that Jesus invests all who follow Him with the mission to all peoples.

“The contents of the mission entrusted to the Apostles are these: to proclaim, baptize, and teach how to walk the path traced out by the Master, that is, the Gospel.”

We are called to be grateful and joyful witnesses to the good news .

How can we witness ? ( Pope Francis – 21st May 2020 Pontifical Mission Societies Address)

Witness in our own neighbourhood as we can notice the reality of peoples’ lives – their needs and strengths

Witness by learning about your faith so it can be shared with confidence.

Support missionary work : learn of places of need abroad and at home, commit to some service in community , talk to people about their experience of the pandemic

Witness through works of spiritual and corporal mercy

Imitate Mary’s ‘ready to be of service’ spirit – she went ‘in haste’ to Elizabeth

Prepare for the coming of the Spirit at Pentecost –

Say frequently the prayer

‘Come Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful

and enkindle in them, the fire of your love;

send forth your Spirit and they shall be created

and you shall renew the face of the earth. Amen’