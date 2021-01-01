St Brendan’s Feastday Flag it up

May 16, the feast of St Brendan, will fall on a Sunday this year. It will not be possible for parishes and groups to celebrate the feast by gathering in large numbers. However. there is a particular way in which all in the diocese can mark the feast and it is suggested that parishes, schools, clubs, businesses and households put out a flag during that weekend; from the evening of Friday May 14 to the morning of Monday May 17.

As the freedoms we have in our lives increase, the flags can be a mark of our gratitude to those who worked in front-line, emergency and essential services in the difficult early months of this year and also an expression of thanks to those who are currently administering the vaccines to us all.

While many may wish to put up a religious or Papal flag or emblem outside their home, a county, parish or any similar flag is perfectly sufficient. As we continue to limit our contacts, we do not need to go shopping for a flag, we can just fly one which we may already have available in our homes.