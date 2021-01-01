Accord seeks facilitators

Accord Catholic Marriage Care Service CLG is seeking marriage preparation programme facilitators

Accord Catholic Marriage Care Service is currently recruiting volunteers to train as marriage preparation programme facilitators.

Accord is seeking registration of interest from those who have a positive attitude towards marriage in the Catholic Church and the enthusiasm to be part of a team supporting couples who are preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage.

Accord Catholic Marriage Care Service has 54 centres in dioceses throughout the country.

Successful applicants will receive professional training and will be part of a team delivering marriage preparation programmes locally in accordance with best practice.

Contact Aisling on 01 505 3112 or by email to info@accord.ie

The closing date for receipt of registration of interest forms to be included in Selections for this year is Friday May 28th

Registration of Interest form and additional information about becoming a facilitator are available on www.accord.ie

Accord Marriage Preparation Recruitment Poster

Registration of interest form