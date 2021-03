Fr Donal O’Connor explores “There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.”

Fr Donal is a poet and a priest of the diocese of Kerry, presently ministering as Chaplain in IT Tralee. He has also worked as chaplain to Beara Community School, as a curate in Listowel and as parish priest in Beaufort. He presents on the diocesan Course in Pastoral Ministry, as well giving talks on faith.

For further information, please contact francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.org