The Mercy Video Team creates this short video to enable the connection between school and parish to continue despite level 5 lockdown. Here Fr Niall talks about Filters and how we see people. Suitable to watch with your children or grandchildren.

Please accept statistics, marketing cookies to watch this video.

Fr Niall visits Ross Castle on a beautiful crisp morning, where he explores the term stronghold and looks at foundations.