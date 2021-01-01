Thank-you to our Post-Primary R.E. Teachers and Chaplains

Many thanks to all who attended Monday’s in-service on post-primary R.E. Planning and Ethos. Also, a big thank-you to Ailish O’ Connor, Pierce Dargan and Deirdre O’ Brien, R.E. teachers from the Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland for facilitating. There were two sessions, one at 2pm and the second, repeated at 7:30pm.

Ailish covered the whole area of Junior Cycle planning, taking into account the new Junior Cycle specification for R.E. Ailish also touched on Senior Cycle R.E. as an examination subject. Up to 50% of the Leaving Certificate class at the Presentation, Castleisland take this subject to Leaving Certificate exam level with great success. Pierce covered non-exam R.E. and presented a very helpful plan for teachers. Deirdre covered the new T.Y. programme, ‘Looking Up,’ a programme launched by the Diocese of Elphin in collaboration with Veritas and focusing specifically on faith formation for Transition Years. Bishop Ray Browne joined the meeting and thanked all the R.E. teachers and chaplains for their great work and commitment to the subject.