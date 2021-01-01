Inter-Diocesan Music Project for Young People

During Lent, a number of dioceses collaborated on an exciting virtual choir project. As well as fundraising for the charity Mary’s Meals, the purpose of the project was to engage as many young people as possible. Our own diocese has fourteen young people involved representing a number of parishes and post-primary schools. Waterford & Lismore, Ferns, Limerick , Kildare and Leighlin, Dublin Archdiocese & Elphin are also involved.

The virtual choir, involving sixty-six young people altogether, performed three songs expressing the message of Palm Sunday, Good Friday and the Easter Resurrection. The young people from Kerry and Limerick performed ‘At the Cross’ for Good Friday. The launch for this project will take place on Thursday, March 25th at 7pm via zoom. Watch it thereafter on our Diocese of Kerry YouTube channel. Link will be made available. For more details contact Tomás Kenny at tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie