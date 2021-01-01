Praying Holy Week into Easter

Our homes are sacred spaces where we encounter God. We have become mindful of this in a new way during this challenging year. As we come to celebrate Holy Week, this special week, you are invited to join the wider faith community by participating at Mass and the Holy Week ceremonies online, when you can. You might also find space in this special week for quiet moments of prayer at home, on your own or with your family.

Ready the space in which you will be sitting, so that it helps you to pray, either online or alone. As you begin your prayer-time at home, whether you are taking a quiet moment or join an online service, you might like to:

Light a candle as you begin, remembering God awaits you.

Ask God for the gift of an open heart and mind as you pray each day.

Praying Holy Week and Easter at home – 2021

This short resource will lead you through the days of Holy Week into the celebration of Easter Sunday and beyond

The Way of the Cross

A traditional prayer for Lent, the Stations of the Cross invite us to walk the way of the cross with Jesus, and all those who experience the cross today.

Chrism Mass on March 30th @ 7.00pm

The Chrism Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Ray Browne. At this Mass, the priests of the diocese renew the promises of their priesthood and the Bishop blesses three holy oils: The Oil of Catechumens used to prepare catechumens for baptism, the Oil of the Infirm used in the sacrament of the anointing of the sick, and the Chrism oil is used in the sacraments of baptism, confirmation, and holy orders. Due to present restrictions, the priests and people of the diocese will participate virtually.

While it is regrettable that we cannot be at the Holy Week and Easter ceremonies in our local parishes, technology offers us the gift of being present virtually. The different ceremonies over the coming week will be livestreamed by parishes throughout the diocese.