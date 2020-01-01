Live Mass in our churches

Click the Green Parish Button to view Mass/Prayer schedule for the following Parishes.
We have listed the times of Mass as seen on the sites – these may change. When you reach your chosen church the times of the Masses are listed in the purple strip below the slide of the altar:
Killarney Mon,Tues,Wed and Sat: 10.30am and 6.15pm
Thurs and Friday: 10.30am
Sun: 8am, 10.30am and 12pm
Dingle Mon: 10am, Tues:10.00am, Wed: 7.30pm, Thurs:10am,
Friday:7.30pm, Sat:8pm, Sun 11.30am
Listowel Mon to Friday: 10.30am
Sat:6.15pm Sun: 9am and 11.30am
Mon to Friday: 8.30am
Sat:6.10pm Sun:10.30am
Mon to Sat:9.30am Sun:10am
Mon to Sat: 7pm Sun: 11am
Sat:6pm Sun: 10am
Mon, Tues and Fri:7.30pm Wed:10am Sun:11.30am
Mon to Fri: 11am Mon,Tues and Fri:7pm
Sat:6.15pm Sun:11.30am
Mon to Fri: 11am Fri and Sat:7.30pm Sun:11.30am
Mon to Sat:7.10pm Sun: 10.40am
Thurs, Fri and Sat:7.30pm Sun:10am
Paróiste an Fheirtéaraigh: Aifreann ó Shéipéal Naomh Uinseann ar ‘youtube’ ar ‘youtube’ fén ainm ‘Paróiste an Fheirtéaraigh’ ag 10.00 r.n. gach Domhnach: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgVNhIFtmzzZI2PvZ5e4BJA
Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook
Millstreet (locally)
You can access these Masses by Computer, IPad or your phone