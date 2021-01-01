Looking towards Easter – Register for webinars

Why not join us for our webinars as we look forward to Easter?

Thursday, March 18th @ 8.00 p.m.

Dr Anne Francis explores Blessed is she who believed… (Luke 1:45) – reflections on Mary, a woman of faith

Anne is presently Director of Galilee Centre for Spirituality, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Having ministered for over thirty years in the areas of faith formation, theology and support for people in ministry, she served in dioceses in England and Ireland, and latterly at the Margaret Beaufort Institute of Theology, Cambridge, where she is Visiting Lecturer in Pastoral Theology.

Thursday, March 25th @ 8.00 p.m.

Fr Donal O’Connor explores “There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.”



Fr Donal is a poet and a priest of the diocese of Kerry, presently ministering as Chaplain to IT Tralee. He has also worked as chaplain to Beara Community School, as a curate in Listowel and as parish priest in Beaufort. He presents on the diocesan Course in Pastoral Ministry, as well giving talks on faith.

For further information, please contact francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.org