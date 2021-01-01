Online In-Service for R.E. Teachers and Chaplains

On Monday, March 22nd the diocese will host an online in-service for post-primary R.E. teachers and chaplains. The workshop will cover planning for J.C. exam and L.C. non-exam as well as a focus on incorporating schools ethos and culture into the planning. The workshop will also take time to look at the T.Y. Resource ‘Looking Up.’

The workshop will take place at 2pm and will be repeated again at 7:30pm on the 22nd. The presenters for the sessions will be Ailish Walsh, Pierce Dargan and Deirdre O’ Brien, R.E. Teachers at St. Joseph’s Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland.

Please contact Tomás Kenny at tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie for the zoom link.