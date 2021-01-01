Gathering of Parish Cantors and Music Directors

Many thanks to all parish cantors and music directors from across the diocese for keeping our music ministry alive through lockdown. Despite our choirs being out of action, our cantors and organists continue to help us to pray and worship as we participate through webcam, streaming and radio. Last week musicians, including choir directors, cantors, organists and choir members, attended a online gathering where we looked at ‘Music in preparation for Easter.’ We covered music for Palm Sunday, the Easter Triduum and the Easter Season. We look forward to similar online gatherings in the future.