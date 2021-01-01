In preparation for the season of Easter, the diocese will host a workshop for parish cantors and music directors. The workshop will take place on Wednesday, February 24th at 8pm via zoom. The focus for the evening will be how to approach music and singing for the Easter ceremonies and the Easter season. The workshop will be led by Tomás Kenny (Diocesan Pastoral Team) and Ailish Walsh (Director of Music at Castleisland Parish). Please contact Tomás at tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie to register and for the zoom link.