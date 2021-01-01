First Holy Communion and Confirmation Webinars

Journeying with your child Webinar

The Diocese of Kerry will be holding two Pre-Sacramental Preparation Webinars on the 23rd of February and 2nd of March. Dr Dan O Connell of Mary Immaculate College Limerick will present a webinar for parents who’s child are going forward for the Sacraments of First Reconciliation and First Holy Communion on Tuesday the 23rd of Feb from 7pm to 7:40pm. Dr Patricia Kieran also of Mary Immaculate College will present a webinar the following Tuesday 2nd of March from 7pm to 7.40pm for Parents who child is going forward for the Sacrament of Confirmation.

To register For parents of children preparing for First Reconciliation & Holy Communion on Tuesday Feb 23rd at 7pm with Dr Dan O Connell please click on link

First Communion – Journeying with your child

To register For parents of children preparing for Confirmation on Tuesday March 2nd at 7pm with Dr Patricia Kieran please click on link

Confirmation – Journeying with your child