On-line Post-Primary R.E. Teachers/Chaplains’ In-service

Many thanks to all the post-primary R.E. teachers and chaplains for joining us last Tuesday, November 17th, for our first online in-service for this academic year. Due to Covid-19 the workshop was hosted via zoom. It was very different but just as effective. There were two zoom sessions to facilitate the teachers/chaplains, one at 2:00pm with a repeated workshop at 7:30pm. The facilitators were Ms. Carol Hickson of St. Brendan’s College, Killarney and Ms. Ellen McKenna of Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee. Carol presented on the new Junior Cycle Specification for R.E. and her experience of this new curriculum. Her current first and second years are enjoying the new course and teachers are finding the new methodologies exciting and innovative. Ellen McKenna presented on non-exam senior cycle R.E., which is always a challenge! Her material was practical and engaging and very much appreciated by all who attended. Between the two sessions there were up to 30 teachers in attendance. Many thanks to Carol and Ellen for their great work and again, to all the teachers for attending. Also, a big thank-you to Bernie McCaffrey and Sr. Noreen Quilter of the Diocesan Pastoral Team for their technical support and backup to Tomás during both sessions. It is hoped to host another online in-service in early December.