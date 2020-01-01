Join us on Monday Nov 9th 8.00 p.m. – 8.30 p.m. for the second webinar in our series, November – a time to remember ,

Remembering our departed – Fr. Jim Cogley

Fr Jim is a woodturner and psychotherapist who uses his amazing wood carvings to explore core human issues like loss and trauma. He is the author of 10 books in the Wood you Believe Series including one called Loss and Recovery. He is also the Director of Pilgrimage at Our Lady’s Island Co. Wexford.

November is a time when we traditionally remember our dead, a time when we are more conscious of our loved ones who have gone before us to God, a time when we may need to find hope and meaning for our own journey. Each speaker invites us to reflect on how we can hold to hope during this time. Our evenings invite us into a time of reflection, prayer and music, offering us a chance to find hope as we journey forward.

Monday Nov 9th

Monday Nov 16th

Living with our Grief and Loss – Elizabeth Garry Brosnan

Elizabeth will explore how to integrate grief and loss into the fullness of life’s journey. Elizabeth is the founder of EGB Soulpreneurs, a Professional Supervisor, Life and Business Coach and NLP Master Practitioner and Trainer. She encourages supports and challenges people to live life, their one precious life, to the full.