Bishop Ray suggests we turn to Our Lady

May 2020 Turn to Our Lady, Queen of Peace for strength and peace

With Covid-19 many people will find this May upsetting and distressing. Prayer to Our Lady each day can be a source of calm, hope and resilience. She will bring your prayer to the ear of the Lord Jesus.

Our glad voices telling

The praise of the loveliest flower of the vale.

O Mary we crown thee with blossoms today,

Queen of the Angels and Queen of the May.

When Our Lady appeared in Knock in August 1879 poverty and disease was common in Ireland. In the years since, Knock has always been a place of comfort and hope for Irish people in need. Lourdes has always been a special place of peace and hope for the sick. The sick, the bereaved and the troubled have always turned to Our Lady.

The Gospel speaks of ‘a sword piercing the soul of Mary’. Think of the flight of the Holy Family into Egypt. Think of Mary who stood by the cross as her Son was dying.

With Covid-19 the month of May will not be an easy month. Many people are beginning to feel trapped and frustrated. In their hearts they know that change can only come carefully and gradually. Pope Francis speaks of this time as ‘a time of trial’.

In our hearts, devotion and prayer to Our Lady can replace panic and distress with calm and trust. Remember the tradition of the May altar, the first flowers of the summer honouring Our Lady, and also the tradition of the Rosary in May. Notice too, the many outdoor grottoes and shrines to Our Lady. Each day the Rosary, in full or just a decade, can open our hearts to the loving caring presence of God.

It is good to look beyond ourselves. Are there worse off that us? I think of all those with loved ones who have died; I think of those working long hours under great pressure on the front line; I think of Leaving Cert students preparing as best they can. Are there people we can offer support and practical help to?

Pope Francis issued a letter to the world for the month of May. He writes: “I want to encourage everyone to rediscover the beauty of praying the Rosary at home in the month of May. . . . I keep all of you in my prayers, especially those suffering most greatly, and I ask you, please, to pray for me. I thank you, and with great affection, I send you my blessing”.

Pope Francis has also written a prayer that he asks us to pray at the end of the Rosary and he himself will pray it too during the month of May ‘in spiritual union with all of you’.

Prayer

O Mary,

You shine continuously on our journey

as a sign of salvation and hope.

We entrust ourselves to you, Health of the Sick,

who, at the foot of the cross,

were united with Jesus’ suffering,

and persevered in your faith.

“Protectress of the Roman people”,

you know our needs,

and we know that you will provide,

so that, as at Cana in Galilee,

joy and celebration may return

after this time of trial.

Help us, Mother of Divine Love,

to conform ourselves to the will of the Father

and to do what Jesus tells us.

For he took upon himself our suffering,

and burdened himself with our sorrows

to bring us, through the cross,

to the joy of the Resurrection. Amen.

We fly to your protection, O Holy Mother of God;

Do not despise our petitions in our necessities, but deliver us always

from every danger, O Glorious and Blessed Virgin.

+ Ray Browne Diocese of Kerry 28th April 2020.