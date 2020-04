Fr. Liam Comer, of Ardfert parish and formerly of Clonakilty, Co. Cork, passed from this life on Saturday, 18th April. Rest in peace Fr. Liam. A private funeral will take place for Fr. Liam, which can be viewed on this site from Wednesday 22nd, with a Memorial Mass being celebrated in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert at a later date.