Castletownbere Church Choir 50 years

Castletownbere Church Choir celebrates after a very busy year.

Mary O Connor updates us:

The group photo was taken 15th June at a Mass to celebrate more than 50 years singing for the glory of God. We remembered deceased members who sang beside us for many years. Included are three founding members, namely, Phyllis O’Driscoll, Rosarie Hanley and Davy Power, who have been with the choir since its inception.

In May, the Choir raised the impressive sum of €4150 for Cancer Connect. This was achieved by organising a Concert called Beara’s Got Talent. This included two Choirs, pre-school and primary school children, Bearettes, traditional musicians, pianists, storytelling and poetry. There was a wealth of local talent.