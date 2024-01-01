Sean Murphy’s Ordination to the Priesthood

Sunday, August 18th was a special day in St. James’Church, Glenbeigh with the Ordination to the priesthood of Sean Murphy by Bishop Ray Browne. Preparations had begun three years in advance for this day, with the setting up of a choir directed by Bridget Sheahan and Denis Guerin and accompanied by Anita Laker organist. Friends,

family, fellow priests and the village of Glenbeigh celebrated joyfully with Sean. It was a beautiful ceremony with full participation in the singing and the prayers from those attending. God Bless the ministry of Fr. Sean Murphy