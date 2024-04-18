Youth Week is on the way!

Youth Week runs from 20th – 26th April

The Diocese of Kerry is delighted to announce the upcoming celebration of Youth Week 2024, a dynamic initiative to encourage engagement with young people . An invitation is extended to all parishes to reach out to young people and create opportunities for them to deepen their connection with the parish. This initiative is aimed at teenagers and young adults.

Possible Actions

Parish Liturgy – youth participation in the Sunday liturgy/Youth Mass/choir/music

Sacred Space –prepared by young people in the church for Youth Week

Pilgrimage – pilgrimage or walk in the local area

Fundraiser – cake sale etc.

Care of the Environment -Beach or green area clean up or plant a tree

The Letter– Host a showing of the film ‘The Letter’ for young people

Time Capsule – What it is like to be a young person in 2024

How to Get Involved

Collaborate- Work through Parish Priest and Parish Pastoral Council and adult volunteers to plan engaging, manageable activities for Youth Week

Pastoral Area Initiative: Parishes may decide to coordinate activities at pastoral area level,

Safeguarding measures – Ensure compliance with diocesan policy and practice,queries to Jacklyn McCarthy, Director of Safeguarding

Contact- send details of your event to be included in our social media

DOK TV: We will be having a live broadcast highlighting the events during Youth Week , If you would like to be included – contact us at youthweek@dioceseofkerry.ie

COMPETITION TIME!!!

We are running a ‘Short Video/Photo’ Competition with the theme “My Parish”.

Video entries can be approximately 2 minutes long with “My Parish” as its central theme. As video files are large, we advise you to email us at youthweek@dioceseofkerry.ie. Please include your name, parish and video title and then submit the video to us via www.wetransfer.com. This is a free website and allows large files such as videos.

Photo entries can be emailed to us at youthweek@dioceseofkerry.ie. Once again, please include your name, parish and photo title!

The winning video will grab a top prize of €100 and the best photo will get €50!

Please submit all entries before Friday 19th April.

The winners will be announced on our DOK TV stream at the end of Youth Week, on Friday 26th April and also on all our social media platforms! In the meantime – get creative and have fun!

