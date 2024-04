Join us for the annual Youth Pilgrimage to Taizé, France! The pilgrimage will take place from Sunday, June 23rd to Sunday, June 30th 2024. The cost is €600 which includes accommodation, meals, flights and bus transfers. If you would like an application form click on the link below or contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or email tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie

Please click HERE for promotional video.

Click HERE for Application Form for Youth Pilgrimage to Taizé