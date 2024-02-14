At the heart of our Lenten activities each year is a desire to grow closer to God, to become a true follower and disciple of Jesus. Our coming closer to Jesus helps us reflect God’s love and hope more radiantly in our world. This year, let’s take the opportunity to spend Lent coming to know who God is for Jesus, letting ourselves be touched by the God of compassion.

The contemplative dimension of life that Lent helps us to rediscover will release new energies. In the presence of God, we become brothers and sisters, more sensitive to one another: in place of threats and enemies, we discover companions and fellow travelers. Message of the Holy Father Francis for Lent 2024 Full Message of Pope Francis for Lent 2024

Parish Resources

Liturgy Mass Resource – Lent 2024

Lent 2024 – Sacred Space

Newsletter Resources – Lent 2024

Lenten calendar – Lent 2024

Personal Resources

Sacred Space – Lenten Retreat

Pray as you go

Ignatian Prayer