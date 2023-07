Sylvia Thompson from the diocesan Justice and Peace Group invites you to awareness of efforts for peace. See below!

Pax Christi International’s Secretary General, Martha Inés Romero, and more than 40 other faith leaders signed a letter to support Pope Francis’ call for diplomatic initiatives to end the war in Ukraine and to cultivate a Just Peace.

Support-Pope-Francis-Call-for-a-Ceasefire-in-the-Russia-Ukraine-War