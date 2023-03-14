Ceiliúradh na nOg Celebration Day 2023

On Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee, 330 students from Post-Primary schools throughout the Diocese of Kerry attended the Ceiliúradh na nÓg celebration day. Co-ordinated by the Post-Primary Diocesan Advisor, Tomás Kenny, in collaboration with the principals, teachers, chaplains and students of the Post-Primary schools in the diocese, its purpose is to develop and celebrate the faith life of Transition and Fifth year students.

This was achieved through school or parish-based initiatives carried out in R.E. class. The programme forms part of a comprehensive approach to Youth Ministry initiated by the Diocese of Kerry. For the academic year 2022-2023, the programme was carried out through a number of stages. The students participated in a faith-based programme of exploration, action, reflection and presentation.

The celebration day consisted of music by Gearoid Meehan and Lily Parker as students arrived in the morning. This was followed by a welcome and opening prayer. The choir of St. Brigid’s Presentation Secondary School in Killarney led the singing for the prayer. This was followed by the presentation of school projects, faith-based workshops and Bishop Ray Browne’s address. In the afternoon we had our guest speaker and fun workshops. This year, our guest speaker was Fr Chris O’ Donnell, a priest from the Limerick diocese. During his career Chris has worked extensively with young people and was delighted with the opportunity to participate in our event. He spoke about inclusion, which was our theme for the day. Other speakers included representatives from Youth for Christ, Scripture Union, Trócaire, Siamsa Tire and the Kerry Diocesan Youth Service. There was also local facilitators, Samuel Kiwanuka presented a drum workshop, Declan Crowley spoke about Stewardship of creation and Mish O’Donoghue presented on Christian Mindfulness. The students and teachers greatly enjoyed the day and presented positive feedback. Many thanks to the management and staff at the Brandon Hotel, Tralee for their helpfulness and hospitality in hosting our event.

The Ceiliúradh na nOg project provides an excellent opportunity for the diocese to link in with the Post-Primary schools and collaborate in a creative and meaningful way. It also provides teachers with a resource that engages the TY and Fifth year students. We greatly look forward to working with the schools for 2023-2024.