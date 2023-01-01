Trócaire thanks Friary

Janet Twomey, Centres and Volunteer Officer with Trócaire, visited Killarney on Wed the 8th Feb to thank The Friary in Killarney for their ongoing support of Trócaire through the Friary office and the sales of the Trócaire Gifts of Love.

Janet also linked with the Volunteer Trócaire Co-ordinators in the diocese of Kerry, updating them on the Trócaire Lenten campaign. Trócaire offers emergency support to Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquake through their Caritas Internationalis network. This is the Catholic Church’s global confederation of 165 development agencies. When a crisis strikes, they support local Caritas agencies and other local organisations.