Our Online Mission Starts Next Sunday

Join the online Mission 2023 from January 22nd to 25th 2023

Each day, you are invited to join in

• Daily Prayer in the Mission booklet

• Mass in your parish

• Daily Reflection online

• Prayer Petition online

• Family Time in the Mission booklet

• Just a Thought on Radio Kerry

• Mission Talk @ 8.00 p.m. online

Speakers:

Sunday 22nd January 2023 – Dr Patricia Kieran – Be Christ’s Love

Dr. Patricia Kieran is Director of the Irish Institute for Catholic Studies and Senior Lecturer in Religious Education in Mary Immaculate College. She has co-written and edited books on a range of topics including Catholic Theology, Religious Education in an Intercultural Europe, Children and Catholicism & Trends and Challenges in Education. She is a parent of five children.

Monday 23rd January 2023 – Fr Hugh Lagan – Finding the Treasure: The Search for Happiness

Fr. Hugh Lagan SMA is a priest with the Society of African Missions and a chartered clinical psychologist. He has led retreats and workshops internationally on psychological and spiritual well-being, positive change, trauma and resilience.

Tuesday 24th January 2023 – Dr Michael Conway – Being Love for Others

Dr. Michael Conway is a priest of the diocese of Galway, who teaches Theology at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth, where he is Professor of Faith and Culture. He gives talks regularly on the changing face of religion, spirituality, and faith throughout Ireland. He has studied both in science and in theology in Ireland, Italy, and Germany. As part of his work, he explores issues of faith and religion in contemporary European culture with a specific concern for the Irish situation.

Wednesday 25th January 2023 – Tríona Doherty – Call to Love

Triona Doherty is co-author, with Jane Mellett, of The Deep End: A Journey Through the Sunday Gospels in the Year of Luke (Messenger Publications, 2021) and The Deep End: A Journey Through the Sunday Gospels in the Year of Matthew (Messenger Publications, 2022). She has a Masters in Theology from St Patrick’s Pontifical University Maynooth, and is a former editor of the Redemptorist magazine Reality. Tríona has also worked with CatholicIreland.net, Carmelite Institute of Britain and Ireland, Good Shepherd Ireland and Laudato Si’ Movement. She lives in Athlone with her husband and seven-year-old son.