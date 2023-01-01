Catholic Schools Week will be celebrated from 22nd to 29th January 2023. Please click on the link below for the resources for post primary schools:-

https://catholiceducation.ie/resources-for-catholic-schools-week-2022/

The theme for Catholic Schools Week 2023, ‘Walking Together in Faith & Love’, draws on three features of the Synodal Pathway: Communion, Participation and Mission. Across Ireland, CSW 2023 will run from Sunday 22nd January to Sunday 29th January, and it will be anchored on the memoria of Saint John Bosco on 31 January. CSW resources will reflect the theme of the week ‘Walking Together in Faith & Love’, which is dedicated to celebrating the gift of Catholic education and recognizing the love and generosity of the entire school community: student, staff and home. CSW resources will draw on scriptural reflection on journey, prayer, student voice, and (spiritual) wellbeing, with the following daily emphases:

Monday: Walking Together in Faith

Tuesday: Walking Together in Love (In our school community, themes of inclusion)

Wednesday: Walking Together to Celebrate – Grandparents’ Day (Celebrating those who help us on the journey of faith, themes of inclusion of the elderly in society Pope Francis’ Message for the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly 2022)

Thursday: Walking Together to Transform our World (Themes of environment – Laudato Si’ – and Mission)

Friday: Walking Together in Hope

Contact tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie for more information