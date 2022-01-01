THE LETTER, A film about caring for our common home

A FILM ABOUT CARING FOR OUR COMMON HOME

“The Letter – A Message for our Earth” is a powerful movie which tells the story of four people from very different backgrounds and the roles they are playing to care more deeply for our common home.

The movie is stunningly made by award winning director Nicholas Brown. The movie tries to bring the essence of Laudato Si’ into a dialogue with Pope Francis and voices from around the world. The real story is about the movement of hearts that is needed to address the damage caused by the human abuse of God’s creation. It is a rallying call for the whole earth. Pope Francis wrote Laudato Si’ for everyone living on this planet and this is reflected in The Letter as the four voices represent the communities of the indigenous, science, youth and the voice of the poor.

To host a screening of the film “THE LETTER” in your parish:

Step 1: Register your screening here

Step 2: Let us know about your screening by emailing Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation. (JPIC) at pastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.ie We are happy to support you with your event.

Step 3: Think about what you want to achieve by hosting this screening. Who you want to hear the message of The Letter? What would you like to see happen after this screening? After one week? After one month?

Step 4: Invite people to make a personal pledge and a community pledge.

A LETTER THAT LIGHTS THE WAY

Start with one step

The road to renewal begins with you

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3EBHebH17Y

Being promoted in the diocese by

the Diocese of Kerry Justice Peace and the Integrity of Creation (JPIC) Committee.