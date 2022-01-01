Sr. Consolata presented with Benemerenti Medal

Bishop Ray presented Sr. Consolata with the Benemerenti Medal the highlight of a celebration of Presentation Day Sunday last. This was in recognition of her lifelong service to music ministry in the parish of Listowel, which began when she made her final profession in Listowel August 1965. The Benemerenti Medal is one of the highest honours awarded by Pope Francis to members of the clergy, religious and laity for service to the Catholic Church. The word ‘bene merenti’ comes from the Latin ‘for acquitting oneself well’. Sr. Consolata well deserves this thank you. The Presentation Secondary School pupils hosted the Mass and were joined by the Listowel Choir led by Sr. Consolata.