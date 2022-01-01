Music Workshop for Advent and Christmas

Many thanks to all the choir directors, cantors, choir members and musicians for attending the music workshop in preparation for Advent and Christmas. This workshop took place at the John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney on Thursday, November 10th.

The workshop was facilitated by Ailish Walsh, Castleisland Parish, Edel Fraser, Millstreet Parish and Tomás Kenny, Diocesan Pastoral Team. The music covered was by Irish composers. We covered two pieces for Advent and Christmas from Feasts and Seasons II, the new collection edited by Dr John O’Keeffe. We sang one new piece by Fr Liam Lawton, a psalm by Ronan McDonagh for midnight Mass on Christmas Eve and a new piece by Ephrem Feeley. We also covered older pieces from hymnals like the Veritas Hymnal and In Caelo, the newer edition of the Veritas hymnal.

Again, many thanks to all for attending, choirs from all corners of the diocese were represented. We look forward to the next workshop in the New Year when we’ll be planning for Lent and Easter!