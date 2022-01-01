Gather for The Letter in Killorglin

You are invited to the screening of ‘The Letter’ in the CYMS on on Thursday, November 24th, at 7.00pm

In 2015, Pope Francis wrote Laudato Si’ (The Letter), an encyclical letter about the environmental crisis, to every single person in the world. A few years later, four voices that have gone unheard in global conversations have been invited to an unprecedented

dialogue with the Pope. Hailing from Senegal, the Amazon, India, and Hawai’i, they bring perspective and solutions from the poor, the indigenous, the youth and wildlife into a conversation with Pope Francis himself. This 80-minute documentary follows their journey to Rome and the extraordinary experiences that took place there and is packed with powerfully moving personal stories alongside the latest information about the planetary crisis and the toll it’s taking on

nature and people. At the launch of ‘The Letter’ last month in Rome, Cardinal Czerny,

said “This beautiful film – a heart-breaking yet hopeful story – is a

clarion cry to people everywhere: wake up! get serious! act

together! act now!”