Music Workshop for Advent and Christmas

Interested in learning new music for Advent and Christmas? There will be a workshop for all musicians and singers on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 in the John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney at 7:30pm.

The focus for the evening will be; ‘Music by Irish composers for the seasons of Advent and Christmas.’ Choir directors, choir members, organists, accompanists and musicians are all welcome. As the focus is on Irish musicians, we encourage traditional musicians to bring their instruments on the night, music will be provided so you can play along.

The cost for the workshop is €15 per person. There will be copies of Feasts and Seasons 2 provided for each participant on the night (included with the cost).

The facilitators for the evening will be Sharon Lyons (Killarney Cathedral) Ailish Walsh O’ Conner (Castleisland Parish), Edel Fraser (Millstreet Parish) and Tomás Kenny (Diocesan Pastoral Team).

To register or for more information contact Tomás Kenny at 086 3683778 or email Tomás at tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie