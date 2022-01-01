Mission Month Webinar

“You Will Be My Witnesses”

Fr. Liam O’Callaghan SSC

A Columban priest who has spent most of his missionary life in Pakistan

Fr Liam from Ireland is the Columban Coordinator for Justice, Peace and the Integrity of Creation in Pakistan. He lives in Hyderabad in Sindh Province.

Join the Webinar on Thursday 20th October at 7.00pm as we celebrate Mission Month

Click here to register https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3mqp0xs6T5W3VEiEbG9vDw

Missio Ireland is the Irish branch of the Pontifical Mission Societies. They are the Holy Father’s official charity for overseas mission. Wherever the Church is present, Missio is there, meaning they reach out across five continents to support over 1,100 mission dioceses. Each Missio is headed by a National Director, appointed by the Holy Father. www.missio.ie.

An initiative of the Diocesan Justice Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee