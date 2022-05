Many thanks to all the students, R.E. teachers and chaplains for your great work on the projects for our celebration of Ceiliúradh na nOg 2022. There was fifteen Post-Primary schools represented from throughout the diocese. Many thanks also to Bishop Ray Browne for his words of welcome and to Elma Walsh, our guest speaker. Looking forward to next years celebration when, please God, we’ll be able to meet again in person. CLICK HERE to view the online presentations.