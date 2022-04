The Listening Sessions in the Diocese of Kerry have begun. There have already been Listening Sessions in Tralee, Killorglin, Listowel and Dingle. In this coming week the sessions for Spa, Rathmore, Cahirsiveen and Millstreet will be held. Full details of the sessions already scheduled can be found here.

Online submissions are also welcome – complete our online consultation form.

Resouces for Parishes or Pastoral Areas can be found here.