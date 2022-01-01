Mission 2022 – Wednesday Jan 19th

Welcome to Day 4 of Mission 2022!

The overall theme of our Mission is Moving forward in hope. God has created us for life and promises us a future full of hope. Over the past two years of the pandemic, perhaps we have lost sight of that hope. In the face of illness, death, unemployment, it can be hard to believe that God has not forgotten us, and Jesus Christ is still our guide. This time of Mission offers us an opportunity to take a little pause in our days to hear the hopeful message of faith. God walks with us as we start afresh in 2022.

Programme for Wednesday Jan 19th

Today’s theme is Embracing Life. Our love needs sustenance – Jesus invites us to draw from the well of his love, as we move to love others.

Take a few moments to pray, placing yourself in the presence of Jesus as you reflect on the day’s theme, and how you could make it a reality in your life.

Spend a few moments with your children, making the Mission together. Why not watch The Five Finger Prayer as a family!

During the Mission, you are invited to attend Mass in your local parish. If you are not ready to attend Mass in person, you might like to attend online in one of the parishes of the diocese here.

Add your intention to all those being prayed for at Daily Mass in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney by sending in your prayer petition.

Take a break during the day for a moment’s reflection and prayer. You can pause the reflection at any stage.

Miriam Kerins Hussey, pharmacist, health and wellness coach. She is a qualified pharmacist with huge passion for holistic health and wellbeing. As a qualified Integrative Health and Wellness coach, and meditation facilitator among many other trainings and qualifications, Miriam devotes her life to focusing on the Mind-Body connection and Lifestyle as Medicine.She is involved in the design and delivery of many executive, corporate and personal wellness retreats, seminars and programmes. She is the co-founder of Soul Space, an international movement of Mind, Body, Soul events and programs and is a leading international keynote speaker in the human health, wellness and performance space. Miriam is regularly featured in national and international television, radio and print media. Miriam believes that it is the integration of cognitive, emotional, physical, nutritional, mental and spiritual health that leads to true health, vitality and wellness. Her collective qualifications and expertise in both pharmaceutical and complimentary health therapies give her a unique and integrated approach to human health and wellness.

We pray that this Mission time will inspire and encourage us to be Christ’s hands and feet in 2022.