Catholic Schools Week 2022 will be celebrated from Sunday 23 January – Sunday 30 January. on the theme ‘Catholic Schools: Living Life to the Full’.

During Catholic Schools Week families, parishes and schools are invited to participate in a week of celebration of Catholic schools reflecting on their contribution to the common good of society.

Please see the link below for primary and post-primary resources:

https://www.catholicbishops.ie/2022/01/11/resource-for-catholic-schools-week-2022/