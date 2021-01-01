Sharing God’s word with children

Watch the video of Dr Jessie Rogers…..and see how you might explore the Advent and Christmas stories with the children in your life.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2vqzZ1qm9c
If you want to buy a bible for reading with children, here are some suggestions:
- The Catholic Children’s Bible used in the primary schools – https://www.veritasbooksonline.com/the-catholic-childrens-bible-revised-edition-2018-paperback-9781599829197-27211/
- For younger children
- Read and Share Bible by Gwen Ellis – https://churchsource.com/collections/gwen-ellis
- For older children
- The Children’s Bible by Dorling Kindersley – https://www.dk.com/uk/book/9781409364511-the-childrens-bible/
- For teenagers