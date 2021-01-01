Register for Sharing the God’s word with children

Thursday Nov 25th @ 8pm – Sharing God’s word with children – Dr Jessie Rogers

Dr Jessie Rogers will explore the spirituality of children and how we introduce them to God’s word. She engages with Scripture through a way of reflective listening. She is a practitioner of Godly Play, a trained spiritual director and a parent of three daughters.

She is the first woman and lay Dean of the Faculty of Theology at the Pontifical University Maynooth. Originally from South Africa, she came to Ireland in 2007 to teach in Mary Immaculate College before joining the Faculty of Theology at Saint Patrick’s College in 2014. As a Scripture scholar specialising in the Old Testament, her academic work focuses on biblical wisdom literature. In recent years it has broadened to include spirituality and a focus on the theology of childhood.