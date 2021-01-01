Gathering information on Suicide Bereavement

The Irish Suicide Bereavement Survey was launched on Tuesday 5th October. The aim of this survey is to examine the experiences of people who have been bereaved by suicide in Ireland. This survey will provide valuable information on the experiences of those who have been bereaved by suicide; the supports they found helpful; and if there are gaps or barriers to accessing these supports.

We are seeking to hear from a range of people who have experienced loss to suicide. This includes people close to the person such as friends and family, as well as other people who were affected by the death such as emergency service staff, professionals caring for the person, a passer-by who witnessed the death, neighbours or other members of the community. You must be 18 years or over and living in Ireland to participate. You can find out more and access the survey here: www.hugg.ie/suicide-bereavement-survey

Researchers at the NSRF are collaborating with HUGG (Healing Untold Grief Groups) to conduct this survey, funded by the HSE’s National Office for Suicide Prevention (NOSP).